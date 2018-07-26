Whitestone REIT (WSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to report $33.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.59 million and the highest is $33.64 million. Whitestone REIT reported sales of $30.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full-year sales of $134.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.10 million to $135.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $141.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $139.20 million to $144.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whitestone REIT.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whitestone REIT by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after buying an additional 1,584,004 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Whitestone REIT by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whitestone REIT by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Whitestone REIT by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whitestone REIT traded up $0.04, reaching $12.76, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,099. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $503.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 91.20%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

