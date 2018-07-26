WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001671 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, FreiExchange, Stocks.Exchange and LBank. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $34.23 million and $1.02 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00148170 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000470 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004625 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 249,347,029 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, ZB.COM, EXX, LBank, FreiExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

