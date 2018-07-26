Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Sold by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,042,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,177 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 9.1% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Weyerhaeuser worth $183,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3,578.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser opened at $34.73 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

