Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $498,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $80,607,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,522,000 after purchasing an additional 490,607 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $38,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $32,267,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $26,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen opened at $84.77 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $93,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $937,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,606.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,283 shares of company stock worth $9,829,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.81.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

