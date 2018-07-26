Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.476 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.