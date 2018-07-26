Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 793 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,278,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $968,526,000 after acquiring an additional 463,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,508,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $878,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,818 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $359,775,000. PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,895,549 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $338,779,000 after acquiring an additional 757,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,197,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,145,000 after acquiring an additional 424,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.82 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors opened at $98.37 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

