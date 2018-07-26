Westpac Banking Corp Takes Position in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 161.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 233.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,462,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.54 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, CMO Barbara J. Rechterman sold 10,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 80,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr 2006 Gp Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $282,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,354,837 shares of company stock valued at $308,078,577. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

