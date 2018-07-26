Westpac Banking Corp Has $404,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Assurant news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,331.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Assurant opened at $108.06 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.25. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Assurant to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

