Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group Inc Class A were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 805.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZG stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 418.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc Class A will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zillow Group Inc Class A from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 price target on Zillow Group Inc Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zillow Group Inc Class A to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

