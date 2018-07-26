Westlake Chemical (WLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Westlake Chemical opened at $105.53 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $124.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.82.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 23,506 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total transaction of $2,757,958.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,181.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James Chao sold 33,305 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $4,019,580.45. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,569.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,376 shares of company stock worth $8,437,710 over the last three months. 72.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

