Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) PT Set at $95.00 by B. Riley

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) has been given a $95.00 price objective by B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WAB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $109.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $69.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $6,286,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 602,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,276,575.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Brooks sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,580. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

