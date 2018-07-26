Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAB. B. Riley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.07.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,680. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.20 and a twelve month high of $109.82.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $6,286,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,276,575.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Wahlstrom sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $877,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,580. 11.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 32,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,520 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 253,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

