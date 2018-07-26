Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.582 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Western Gas Equity Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Western Gas Equity Partners has a payout ratio of 122.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Western Gas Equity Partners to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.4%.

Shares of Western Gas Equity Partners traded up $0.14, hitting $36.56, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,405. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Western Gas Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $42.92.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.06 million. Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Western Gas Equity Partners will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WGP shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Western Gas Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Western Gas Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Gas Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Western Gas Equity Partners from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Western Gas Equity Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

About Western Gas Equity Partners

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

