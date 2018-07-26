Welltower Inc (WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.01. Welltower posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 14.60%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. TheStreet raised Welltower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Welltower from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Welltower to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Welltower from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

In related news, Director Gary Whitelaw purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.18 per share, with a total value of $50,116.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $107,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $115,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $124,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $63.97 on Monday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.