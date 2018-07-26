Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $542,000 Stake in MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MediciNova were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 47,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $9.32 on Thursday. MediciNova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. equities analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNOV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.