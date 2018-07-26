WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect WellCare Health Plans to post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter. WellCare Health Plans has set its FY18 guidance at $10.00-10.30 EPS.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WellCare Health Plans to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WCG opened at $256.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. WellCare Health Plans has a twelve month low of $162.25 and a twelve month high of $259.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

