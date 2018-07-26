Wedbush Reiterates $6.00 Price Target for Zynga (ZNGA)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been given a $6.00 price objective by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNGA. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.36) on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Zynga opened at $4.23 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 141.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. Zynga has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.05 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,743 shares in the company, valued at $913,246.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $183,720 over the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zynga by 103.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,005,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,101,000 after buying an additional 19,341,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 37.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,372,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,402,000 after buying an additional 11,993,435 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 276.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after buying an additional 11,720,451 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,824,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after buying an additional 3,339,566 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth $9,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

