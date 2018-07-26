Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-1.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust traded down $0.25, hitting $29.91, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 266,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,657. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $33.96.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.15 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 49 properties consists of approximately 6.4 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 49 properties consist of 20 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.