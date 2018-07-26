Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) EVP Sells $1,316,956.08 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) EVP Richard C. Warner sold 22,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,316,956.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,167.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WD stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 182,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,643. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.88. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $61.44.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.75 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

