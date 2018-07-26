W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $485.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.76 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.16% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co updated its FY18 guidance to $3.90-4.00 EPS.

Shares of GRA traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,915. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $77.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

GRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

