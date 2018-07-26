Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) Given a €178.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €178.00 ($209.41) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €199.88 ($235.15).

VOW3 stock traded up €6.28 ($7.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €152.20 ($179.06). 1,584,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a 1-year low of €124.75 ($146.76) and a 1-year high of €192.30 ($226.24).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

