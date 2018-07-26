Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 290 ($3.84) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas lifted their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 240 ($3.18) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 240 ($3.18) to GBX 220 ($2.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 270 ($3.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 250 ($3.31) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 239.95 ($3.18).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 175.34 ($2.32) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 239.65 ($3.17).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Vittorio Colao sold 955,749 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.41), for a total value of £1,739,463.18 ($2,302,399.97). Also, insider David Thomas Nish purchased 12,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,989.14 ($33,076.29).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

