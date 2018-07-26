VOC Energy Trust (VOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:VOC opened at $6.27 on Thursday. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.09.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 91.86%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

