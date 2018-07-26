Visteon (VC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Visteon (NYSE:VC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC stock traded down $8.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,417. Visteon has a one year low of $105.91 and a one year high of $140.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visteon from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 644.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 250,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,571,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

