Visteon Corp (VC) Short Interest Up 112.0% in July

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,287,231 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the June 29th total of 1,078,774 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,288,305 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $124.53 on Thursday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $105.91 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.35 million. Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $634,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,184.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $42,690,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $27,560,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 34.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 475.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 204,225 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $15,566,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

