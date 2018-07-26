Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

Press coverage about Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vista Outdoor earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8909209578699 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,164. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $892.27 million, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of -0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 9,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $125,052.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $280,065.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $264,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

