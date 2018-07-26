Visionary Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $203,759.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $302,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,021.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,669. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma opened at $60.21 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Argus set a $67.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

