Visionary Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 455,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,047 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $98.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $195,426.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.92.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

