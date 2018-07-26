Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,148,000 after purchasing an additional 495,641 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,213,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,165,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,461,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 224,821 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 195.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 667,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

NYSE VSH opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.34. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.