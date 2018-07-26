Visa (V) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.97.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.95. 228,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,813,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 52-week low of $98.51 and a 52-week high of $142.77. The firm has a market cap of $286.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

