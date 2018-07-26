Visa (V) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.97.
Shares of V stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.95. 228,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,813,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 52-week low of $98.51 and a 52-week high of $142.77. The firm has a market cap of $286.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
