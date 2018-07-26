Victrex (VCT) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,118 ($41.27) and last traded at GBX 3,026 ($40.05), with a volume of 381529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,006 ($39.79).

Specifically, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,072 ($40.66) per share, for a total transaction of £99,840 ($132,150.89). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,152 in the last quarter.

Get Victrex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($37.06) to GBX 2,850 ($37.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,380 ($31.50) target price (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($30.44)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,459 ($32.55).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.