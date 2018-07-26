VF (VFC) Price Target Raised to $105.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VFC. Pivotal Research set a $81.00 price target on VF and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on VF to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a hold rating on shares of VF in a report on Monday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VF currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of VF opened at $92.40 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. VF has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $93.51.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. VF had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 61.74%.

In related news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,690,073.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 15,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,161,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,886.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,900 shares of company stock worth $17,948,688 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,590,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,438,000 after purchasing an additional 699,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,138,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,327,000 after purchasing an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,587,000 after purchasing an additional 408,132 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in VF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,648,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,176,000 after purchasing an additional 254,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in VF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,609,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

