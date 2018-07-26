Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $752.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VRTX opened at $176.81 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $136.50 and a 52-week high of $183.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Argus set a $172.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.23.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,330 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $348,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Ian F. Smith sold 4,096 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $634,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,341 shares of company stock worth $32,298,913. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.