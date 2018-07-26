Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Position Increased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 186,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $97,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Vetr downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.98.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.