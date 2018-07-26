Veritex (VBTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sandler O’Neill

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.35 million, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Veritex has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Veritex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 6.64%. sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William C. Murphy sold 33,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $972,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $116,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

