Verisign (VRSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $150.67

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.67 and last traded at $149.34, with a volume of 7449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.98.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisign to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.44.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $299.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

