Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Shares Bought by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

VRSN stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.87. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.15 and a twelve month high of $151.35.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $299.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verisign to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

