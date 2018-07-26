Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Stake Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $737,000. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 234,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Veeva Systems by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $27,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $931,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,641 shares of company stock worth $12,097,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems opened at $82.70 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.42. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.92 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.