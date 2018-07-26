Vectren Corp (VVC) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vectren were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVC. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vectren by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vectren by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vectren by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 148,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vectren by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Vectren opened at $71.25 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vectren Corp has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Vectren had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $658.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Vectren Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered Vectren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

