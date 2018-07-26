VASCO Data Security International (VDSI) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

Media stories about VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VASCO Data Security International earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.8834383210338 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VDSI remained flat at $$21.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $878.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. VASCO Data Security International has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. VASCO Data Security International had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts predict that VASCO Data Security International will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VDSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Sidoti cut shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of VASCO Data Security International from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VASCO Data Security International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

VASCO Data Security International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

