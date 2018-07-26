VASCO Data Security International (VDSI) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

Media stories about VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VASCO Data Security International earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.8834383210338 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VDSI remained flat at $$21.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $878.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. VASCO Data Security International has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.
VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. VASCO Data Security International had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts predict that VASCO Data Security International will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VASCO Data Security International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.
