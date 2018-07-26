Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Holdings Cut by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,126,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $91,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 105,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 853,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,622,000 after purchasing an additional 306,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF opened at $79.03 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $82.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

