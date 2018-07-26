Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Holdings Lifted by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 21.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $47,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF opened at $261.05 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $222.12 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.