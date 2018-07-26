Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 342.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.83 and a 52 week high of $80.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

