Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 28.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF opened at $81.14 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

