Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF traded up $0.30, reaching $81.44, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 153,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,611. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.