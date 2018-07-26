Van Elle (VANL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Van Elle (LON:VANL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 10.60 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.60 ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Van Elle had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%.

Shares of Van Elle opened at GBX 81.40 ($1.08) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Van Elle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.04 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115 ($1.52).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $1.40.

Separately, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Van Elle from GBX 120 ($1.59) to GBX 110 ($1.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, precast modular foundation, and specialist on-track rail services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

