Van Elle Holdings PLC (VANL) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.30 Per Share

Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Van Elle opened at GBX 81.40 ($1.08) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Van Elle has a 12 month low of GBX 75.04 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.52).

Van Elle (LON:VANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 10.60 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 10.60 ($0.14). Van Elle had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Van Elle in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, precast modular foundation, and specialist on-track rail services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

