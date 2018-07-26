ValuEngine Upgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur traded up $0.39, hitting $16.24, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 35,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,232. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.89 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.93%. equities research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 382,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

