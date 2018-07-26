ValuEngine Lowers Dorman Products (DORM) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

DORM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products traded up $0.60, hitting $72.10, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,243. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $83.44.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.97 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin purchased 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,193.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,455.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.