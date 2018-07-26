ValuEngine Downgrades OptimumBank (OPHC) to Hold

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of OptimumBank opened at $5.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 12.93%.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.